Marco Reus News: Signs contract extension
Reus has agreed to a contract extension with Los Angeles Galaxy until December 2027, the club announced Saturday.
Reus is expected to remain a key element of the Galaxy's rotation this season and has now secured a deal with the club for a couple more years as he reaches the final stages of his career. The central man led the squad with eight assists in the 2025 season and also scored five goals across 21 league appearances (17 starts). He has also been a regular set-piece taker, holding value as a playmaker throughout his time in the MLS.
