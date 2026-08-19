Marco Reus News: Starting versus San Jose
Reus (personal) is back in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against San Jose Earthquakes.
Reus has returned to the squad in time for the rivalry match after being absent from the previous contest due to the birth of his child. He'll likely feature in an attacking midfield role, looking to form a powerful partnership alongside Joseph Paintsil and Hirving Lozano. Additionally, the veteran should continue to take plenty of set pieces, boosting his creative upside going forward.
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