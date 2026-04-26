Marco Reus News: Tallies brace
Reus scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 win against Real Salt Lake.
Reus got what would be the winning goal from the penalty spot in a strong effort on Sunday. The attacker was aggressive and efficient, something he'll have trouble doing again when he takes on Vancouver Whitecaps. The side has only given up five goals so far this season.
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