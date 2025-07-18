Marco Reus News: Two shots in defeat
Reus registered two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 2-1 loss versus Austin FC.
Reus logged two shots for a second straight game but finished without a shot on target for the second time in three outings. On the other hand, this marked the first time in 14 appearances, dating back to March 9, that Reus did not account for a chance created.
