Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Marco Reus headshot

Marco Reus News: Two shots in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Reus registered two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 2-1 loss versus Austin FC.

Reus logged two shots for a second straight game but finished without a shot on target for the second time in three outings. On the other hand, this marked the first time in 14 appearances, dating back to March 9, that Reus did not account for a chance created.

Marco Reus
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now