Marco Sala headshot

Marco Sala Injury: Shake off illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Sala (illness) was back with the rest of the group in training Wednesday, Lecce reported.

Sala will resume deputizing Antonino Gallo at left-back after the break in the Roma tilt on March 29. He has played just once off the bench since joining, while he appeared eight times (three starts) with Como beforehand, recording one chance created, nine crosses (one accurate) and nine tackles.

Marco Sala
Lecce
