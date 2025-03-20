Marco Sala Injury: Shake off illness
Sala (illness) was back with the rest of the group in training Wednesday, Lecce reported.
Sala will resume deputizing Antonino Gallo at left-back after the break in the Roma tilt on March 29. He has played just once off the bench since joining, while he appeared eight times (three starts) with Como beforehand, recording one chance created, nine crosses (one accurate) and nine tackles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now