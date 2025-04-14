Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marco Silvestri headshot

Marco Silvestri News: Available against Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Silvestri (hand) is a bench option for Monday's game versus Napoli.

Silvestri has recovered quickly from a finger fracture and is deputizing Devis Vasquez in this one. The coach has gone back and forth between the two goalies since January, so he might have some chances down the line. He has started five times, allowing 11 goals and making 16 saves, with no clean sheets.

Marco Silvestri
Empoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now