Marco Silvestri News: Available against Napoli
Silvestri (hand) is a bench option for Monday's game versus Napoli.
Silvestri has recovered quickly from a finger fracture and is deputizing Devis Vasquez in this one. The coach has gone back and forth between the two goalies since January, so he might have some chances down the line. He has started five times, allowing 11 goals and making 16 saves, with no clean sheets.
