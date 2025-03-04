Marco Silvestri News: Concedes late goal in draw

Silvestri made zero saves and conceded one goal during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Genoa.

Silvestri made his third consecutive start since joining Empoli and didn't have any work to do during most of the contest. However, in the 81st minute the goalkeeper committed a huge mistake that cost his team the win as he let a shot that looked easy to stop go into the back of the net. With nine goals allowed over his three appearances, Silvestri could have his starting spot in jeopardy as soon as next Sunday, when his team hosts Roma.