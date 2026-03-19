Marco Sportiello News: Beaten four times versus Bayern Munich
Sportiello made four saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-1 loss versus Bayern Munich.
Sportiello relieved Marco Carnesecchi as Atalanta had slim chances to come back and couldn't do a lot more, as the defense struggled mightily again. He has surrendered five goals and made six saves in his lone two seasonal showings. The starter will return in Sunday's home game against Verona.
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