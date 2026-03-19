Marco Sportiello headshot

Marco Sportiello News: Beaten four times versus Bayern Munich

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Sportiello made four saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-1 loss versus Bayern Munich.

Sportiello relieved Marco Carnesecchi as Atalanta had slim chances to come back and couldn't do a lot more, as the defense struggled mightily again. He has surrendered five goals and made six saves in his lone two seasonal showings. The starter will return in Sunday's home game against Verona.

Marco Sportiello
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Sportiello See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Sportiello See More
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
November 30, 2020
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 30, 2020
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 26, 2020