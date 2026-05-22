Marco Sportiello headshot

Marco Sportiello News: Beaten once in Fiorentina bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 12:07am

Sportiello made three saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw against Fiorentina.

Sportiello relieved Marco Carnesecchi in the season finale and fumbled the ball on a catchable shot by Roberto Piccoli in the first half. He has made three appearances this campaign, allowing six goals and making nine saves, with no clean sheets. He'll likely have the same role next season.

Marco Sportiello
Atalanta
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