Marco Sportiello News: Beaten once in Fiorentina bout
Sportiello made three saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw against Fiorentina.
Sportiello relieved Marco Carnesecchi in the season finale and fumbled the ball on a catchable shot by Roberto Piccoli in the first half. He has made three appearances this campaign, allowing six goals and making nine saves, with no clean sheets. He'll likely have the same role next season.
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