Marco Sportiello News: Doesn't concede versus Udinese

Sportiello recorded three saves in 35 minutes in Friday's 4-0 win against Udinese.

Sportiello stepped in after Mike Maignan (head) got hurt and parried away a few weak attempts by Udinese late in the contest. He'd start if the top option didn't recover for April 20's home game against Atalanta. He has appeared just twice this season, allowing two goals and making four saves.