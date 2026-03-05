Marcos Alonso Injury: Back available Friday
Alonso (undisclosed) trained fully this week and is back available for Friday's clash against Real Madrid, according to coach Claudio Giraldez, per Mundo Celeste. "The rest are technical decisions and, as sometimes happens to us, we still don't have the physios' report. We'll wait to see if there's any update, but everyone has completed [training] and there shouldn't be anything. We'll decide for technical reasons."
Alonso trained fully with the squad this week and is back in the mix for Friday's clash against Real Madrid after sitting out the last match against Girona with an undisclosed issue. The center-back's return is solid news for the Celeste as he is a locked-in starter when healthy and is expected to step right back into the lineup against the Merengues.
