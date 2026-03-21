Marcos Alonso Injury: Left out of squad
Alonso (undisclosed) won't be an option for Sunday's clash against Alaves, the club posted.
Alonso was left out of the squad for Sunday's clash against Alaves due to an undisclosed issue. The center-back will now look to use the international break to get back on track and be ready to return for the Celeste in April. Until he is fully back up to speed, Joseph Aidoo could find a starting role along the back line.
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