Marcos Alonso headshot

Marcos Alonso Injury: Left out of squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 5:24am

Alonso (undisclosed) won't be an option for Sunday's clash against Alaves, the club posted.

Alonso was left out of the squad for Sunday's clash against Alaves due to an undisclosed issue. The center-back will now look to use the international break to get back on track and be ready to return for the Celeste in April. Until he is fully back up to speed, Joseph Aidoo could find a starting role along the back line.

Marcos Alonso
Celta Vigo
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