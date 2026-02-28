Marcos Alonso Injury: Not available Sunday

Alonso (undisclosed) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Girona, the club posted.

Alonso is sidelined with an undisclosed issue and won't be in the mix for Sunday's showdown against Girona. The center-back is expected to undergo further evaluation early next week to determine the full scope of the problem and whether it will keep him out beyond this weekend. If he's forced to miss additional time, Joseph Aidoo and Javi Rodriguez are in line to absorb bigger minutes and step into more prominent roles along the back line.