Marcos Alonso headshot

Marcos Alonso Injury: Trains Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Alonso (undisclosed) is back in full training Wednesday, according to SER Desportivos Vigo.

Alonso is back in training this week, a bright spot for the defender, as he should be medically discharged in the next day or two. This is huge news for the defender, as it looks like his absence will only be one match. He is their primary defender, likely to start immediately once an option.

Marcos Alonso
Celta Vigo
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcos Alonso
