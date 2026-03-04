Marcos Alonso Injury: Trains Wednesday
Alonso (undisclosed) is back in full training Wednesday, according to SER Desportivos Vigo.
Alonso is back in training this week, a bright spot for the defender, as he should be medically discharged in the next day or two. This is huge news for the defender, as it looks like his absence will only be one match. He is their primary defender, likely to start immediately once an option.
