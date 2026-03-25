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Marcos Alonso News: Back on pitch after rest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Alonso (undisclosed) was spotted training on the pitch Wednesday and is back in the mix moving forward, the club posted.

Alonso was held out of Sunday's clash against Alaves as a precautionary measure due to muscular fatigue, but has since returned to team training on the pitch Wednesday. The defender will look to slot straight back into the Celeste's starting lineup when competitive action resumes against Valencia after the international break.

Marcos Alonso
Celta Vigo
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