Marcos Alonso News: Back on pitch after rest
Alonso (undisclosed) was spotted training on the pitch Wednesday and is back in the mix moving forward, the club posted.
Alonso was held out of Sunday's clash against Alaves as a precautionary measure due to muscular fatigue, but has since returned to team training on the pitch Wednesday. The defender will look to slot straight back into the Celeste's starting lineup when competitive action resumes against Valencia after the international break.
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