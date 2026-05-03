Marcos Alonso News: Clears ban
Alonso has cleared his suspension and is an option moving forward.
Alonso is no longer banned after an accumulation of yellow cards, set to play the final few matches of the season. The veteran defender is likely to return to the backline and give his club a bit more stability in the defense, starting in 27 of his 28 appearances this campaign while recording eight clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcos Alonso See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season283 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 19September 18, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1August 4, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1August 3, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2022/23 SeasonJuly 15, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcos Alonso See More