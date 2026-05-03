Marcos Alonso headshot

Marcos Alonso News: Clears ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Alonso has cleared his suspension and is an option moving forward.

Alonso is no longer banned after an accumulation of yellow cards, set to play the final few matches of the season. The veteran defender is likely to return to the backline and give his club a bit more stability in the defense, starting in 27 of his 28 appearances this campaign while recording eight clean sheets.

Marcos Alonso
Celta Vigo
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