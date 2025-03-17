Marcos Alonso News: Converts late penalty

Alonso scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Valladolid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 37th minute.

Alonso scored the match's decisive goal Saturday late in the second half from the penalty spot late as Celta Vigo earned a 1-0 victory over Valladolid. The defender created two chances over his 90 minutes of play and contributed two clearances to the team's clean sheet effort. Alonso has made six successive appearances (six starts) in La Liga and played the full 90 minutes on each occasion. Over that span, the defender has scored twice and contributed to two clean sheets.