Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcos Alonso headshot

Marcos Alonso News: Scores first Celta Vigo goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Alonso scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Girona.

Alonso scored his first goal as a Celta Vigo player as he helped his side to a 2-2 draw. His goal came from the penalty spot early in the second half, putting his team in a 2-1 lead, which they couldn't hold onto. This was his first shot on target in his last five La Liga games. He also won both of his tackles in the game.

Marcos Alonso
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now