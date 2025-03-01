Marcos Alonso News: Scores first Celta Vigo goal

Alonso scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Girona.

Alonso scored his first goal as a Celta Vigo player as he helped his side to a 2-2 draw. His goal came from the penalty spot early in the second half, putting his team in a 2-1 lead, which they couldn't hold onto. This was his first shot on target in his last five La Liga games. He also won both of his tackles in the game.