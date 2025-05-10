Marcos Alonso News: Sent off after VAR review

Alonso received a red card in extra time of the first half during Saturday's match against Sevilla.

Alonso was on the unfortunate side of the VAR review Saturday, with the defender being sent off after he saw a yellow card upgraded to red after the referee went to the monitor. This will suspend him for their next match against Real Sociedad on Tuesday, set to return against Rayo Vallecano on May 18. This will force a change, with Javi Rodriguez as a likely replacement while he is out.