Marcos Alonso News: Shown red
Alonso received a red card during Saturday's 3-2 win versus Sevilla.
Alonso was shown a straight red card in Saturday's 3-2 thriller against Sevilla. The 34-year-old defender was penalized for a handball in the box, which, upon further review, was deemed a clear denial of a goal-scoring opportunity. The Spanish veteran is expected to be back for their league clash with Rayo Vallecano in two weeks.
