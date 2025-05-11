Marcos Alonso News: Shown red

Alonso received a red card during Saturday's 3-2 win versus Sevilla.

Alonso was shown a straight red card in Saturday's 3-2 thriller against Sevilla. The 34-year-old defender was penalized for a handball in the box, which, upon further review, was deemed a clear denial of a goal-scoring opportunity. The Spanish veteran is expected to be back for their league clash with Rayo Vallecano in two weeks.