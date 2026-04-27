Marcos Alonso News: Will miss one game

Alonso will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Alonso picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Elche. The center-back has been an undisputed starter in the back line this season for the celeste, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Carlos Dominguez as the likely option to replace him for that clash.