Marcos Andre Injury: Unlikely to face Sociedad

Andre is questionable for Saturday's match against Real Sociedad due to discomfort, according to manager Alvaro Rubio. "Marcos had some discomfort and probably can't be there for the weekend game."

Andre looks to be unlikely to take the field Saturday, as the forward suffered an injury over the break. It appears he is likely carrying a muscle injury, with his discomfort stopping him. He is a regular starter, so this could be a huge loss, with Mamadou Sylla Diallo as a possible replacement.