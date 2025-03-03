Marcos Andre News: Mixed display

Marcos Andre assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Las Palmas.

Andre had an up-and-down day for Real Valladolid in their draw against Las Palmas. In 82 minutes played, he did tally one assist and had four touches in the opposition's box. But, he failed to put either of his shot attempts on target, did not complete either of his dribble attempts, and lost nine of his 10 duels. However, Andre will most likely be happy with the assist, as it is his first goal contribution in La Liga since December 13. Ironically, that came against Valencia who Valladolid will be visiting on Saturday.