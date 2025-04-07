Fantasy Soccer
Marcos Andre headshot

Marcos Andre News: Unused substitute Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Andre (strain) remained an unused substitute in Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Getafe, confirming he has recovered from his muscular discomfort.

Andre is an option moving forward after recovering from his muscular issues. He was likely unable to play significant minutes due to his team being one man down for half of the game. His next opportunity to feature will come against Atletico next Monday.

Marcos Andre
Valladolid
