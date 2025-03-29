Marcos Llorente News: Active on both sides of ball

Llorente took two off target shots, crossed twice (one accurate), created three chances, blocked two shots and made an interception during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Espanyol.

Llorente was active on both sides of the ball leading Atleti in chances created, blocks and interceptions during Saturday's draw. The versatile Llorente has combined for two shots, three crosses and 10 tackles over his last three starts in La Liga.