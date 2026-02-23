Marcos Llorente News: Assist in win
Llorente grabbed one assist, created two chances and had two accurate crosses in Saturday's 4-2 win versus Espanyol.
Llorente had his first goal contribution since returning from injury 11 games ago. Prior to his injury the midfielder one goal and one assist in three games. He will look to re-find that part of his game Tuesday versus Brugge.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcos Llorente See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season214 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksApril 13, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday UEFA Euro 2020 PicksJune 27, 2021
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UEFA Euro 2020 PicksJune 22, 2021
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UEFA Euro 2020 PicksJune 18, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcos Llorente See More