Marcos Llorente headshot

Marcos Llorente News: Assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Llorente grabbed one assist, created two chances and had two accurate crosses in Saturday's 4-2 win versus Espanyol.

Llorente had his first goal contribution since returning from injury 11 games ago. Prior to his injury the midfielder one goal and one assist in three games. He will look to re-find that part of his game Tuesday versus Brugge.

Marcos Llorente
Atlético Madrid
