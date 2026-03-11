Marcos Llorente headshot

Marcos Llorente News: Bags opener Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Llorente scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 5-2 victory versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Llorente opened up the scoring Tuesday off a Julian Alvarez assist following a slip by Spurs' goalkeeper. It came on one of his three shots in the match, and it marked his fourth goal in the Champions League this season. He also won two tackles and blocked one shot before he was subbed off in the 69th minute for Alexander Sorloth.

Marcos Llorente
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcos Llorente See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcos Llorente See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
230 days ago
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
April 13, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 27, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 22, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 18, 2021