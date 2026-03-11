Marcos Llorente News: Bags opener Tuesday
Llorente scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 5-2 victory versus Tottenham Hotspur.
Llorente opened up the scoring Tuesday off a Julian Alvarez assist following a slip by Spurs' goalkeeper. It came on one of his three shots in the match, and it marked his fourth goal in the Champions League this season. He also won two tackles and blocked one shot before he was subbed off in the 69th minute for Alexander Sorloth.
