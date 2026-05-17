Marcos Llorente headshot

Marcos Llorente News: Eligible again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Llorente has served his suspension and could be selected in the season finale versus Villarreal.

Llorente will aim to regain a starting role after completing his ban, possibly replacing Obed Vargas in midfield but also offering an alternative to Marc Pubill at right-back. The versatile man has failed to get involved in the score sheet in his last six games across all competitions, but he's a consistent contributor of crosses and tackles, and should enjoy meaningful playing time as he gets ready to represent his country in the upcoming World Cup.

Marcos Llorente
Atlético Madrid
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