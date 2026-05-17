Marcos Llorente News: Eligible again

Llorente has served his suspension and could be selected in the season finale versus Villarreal.

Llorente will aim to regain a starting role after completing his ban, possibly replacing Obed Vargas in midfield but also offering an alternative to Marc Pubill at right-back. The versatile man has failed to get involved in the score sheet in his last six games across all competitions, but he's a consistent contributor of crosses and tackles, and should enjoy meaningful playing time as he gets ready to represent his country in the upcoming World Cup.