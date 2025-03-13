Fantasy Soccer
Marcos Llorente headshot

Marcos Llorente News: Misses crucial penalty Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Llorente registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 (4-3) penalty shootout loss to Real Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 115th minute.

During the fourth round of the penalty shootout, Llorente had a chance to tie it back up following Lucas Vasquez's miss. However, his penalty clanged off the top bar, literally inches away from going in. Antonio Rudiger buried the ensuing penalty kick, sending Real Madrid onto the quarterfinals. It was a tough moment for Llorente, especially after he played a strong 120 minutes on both ends of the pitch. He will look to bounce back quickly in Sunday's massive matchup versus Barcelona.

Marcos Llorente
Atlético Madrid
