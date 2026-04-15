Marcos Llorente News: Provides assist

Llorente assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss against Barcelona.

Llorente started in the midfield Tuesday and would provide crucial service to earn a win, as he found Ademola Lookman in the 31st minute. This marks his first assist in UCL play this season, adding to his four goals. This tops his goal contribution tally in league play, having one more despite 13 more appearances.