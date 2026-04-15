Marcos Llorente headshot

Marcos Llorente News: Provides assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Llorente assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss against Barcelona.

Llorente started in the midfield Tuesday and would provide crucial service to earn a win, as he found Ademola Lookman in the 31st minute. This marks his first assist in UCL play this season, adding to his four goals. This tops his goal contribution tally in league play, having one more despite 13 more appearances.

Marcos Llorente
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcos Llorente See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcos Llorente See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
265 days ago
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
April 13, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 27, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 22, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 18, 2021