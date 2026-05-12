Marcos Llorente News: Sent off Tuesday
Llorente earned a red card during Tuesday's match against Osasuna.
Llorente had a solid statistical outing while deployed at right-back, but the game ended early for him due to a second yellow card. The versatile man is now banned for the upcoming duel versus Girona, so his last chance to play in the league season will come against Villarreal on May 24. While Atletico might struggle without his versatility, they have the alternative of moving Marc Pubill to the flank, with a center-back like Robin Le Normand or Clement Lenglet completing the lineup.
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