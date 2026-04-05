Marcos Llorente News: Serves ben
Llorente has served his ban and is an option for his club again.
Llorente is back as an option for Atletico after a game missed through suspension, serving it due to his fifth yellow card. With 21 starts in 25 appearances, he should return to the starting XI in the coming matches, a versatile player who can play in the midfield or defense.
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