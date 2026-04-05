Marcos Llorente headshot

Marcos Llorente News: Serves ben

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Llorente has served his ban and is an option for his club again.

Llorente is back as an option for Atletico after a game missed through suspension, serving it due to his fifth yellow card. With 21 starts in 25 appearances, he should return to the starting XI in the coming matches, a versatile player who can play in the midfield or defense.

Marcos Llorente
Atlético Madrid
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