Marcos Llorente News: Single shot in loss
Llorente had one shot (one on goal) and four crosses (one accurate) in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat versus Arsenal.
Llorente put a shot on goal and sent in four crosses during Tuesday's clash, but it just wasn't enough. A one-goal loss saw Llorente and Atleti eliminated from the Champions League. It was a decent showing from the midfielder, but he just couldn't manage to break down the elite Arsenal defense.
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