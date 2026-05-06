Marcos Llorente headshot

Marcos Llorente News: Single shot in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Llorente had one shot (one on goal) and four crosses (one accurate) in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat versus Arsenal.

Llorente put a shot on goal and sent in four crosses during Tuesday's clash, but it just wasn't enough. A one-goal loss saw Llorente and Atleti eliminated from the Champions League. It was a decent showing from the midfielder, but he just couldn't manage to break down the elite Arsenal defense.

Marcos Llorente
Atlético Madrid
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