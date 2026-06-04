Marcos Llorente headshot

Marcos Llorente News: Versatile option for Spain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Llorente has been named in Spain's World Cup squad and will compete with Pedro Porro for the starting right-back role throughout the competition, offering manager De la Fuente a different and more physical profile in that position.

Llorente ended the season with Atletico having provided four assists across 29 La Liga appearances in 2,184 minutes, continuing to demonstrate the versatility and quality that has made him one of the most useful players in the Spanish squad over recent years. The versatile defender brings the experience of having operated in multiple positions across the pitch for both club and country, and his ability to contribute defensively and push forward into dangerous areas gives Spain a genuinely different option to Pedro Porro on the right side. Llorente heads into the World Cup ready to take his chance if called upon and capable of performing at the highest level whenever coach De la Fuente turns to him.

Marcos Llorente
Atlético Madrid
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