Marcos Llorente News: Will miss one game
Llorente will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.
Llorente picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for the next clash against Barcelona after the international break. The versatile midfielder has been a undisputed starter for the Colchoneros, therefore his absence will be felt, with Nahuel Molina likely starting at right-back against the Blaugranas.
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