Marcos Llorente News: Will miss one game

Llorente will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.

Llorente picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for the next clash against Barcelona after the international break. The versatile midfielder has been a undisputed starter for the Colchoneros, therefore his absence will be felt, with Nahuel Molina likely starting at right-back against the Blaugranas.