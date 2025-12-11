Lopez produced a superb assist for the opener against Villarreal on Wednesday, curling a left wing cross onto Mohamed Elyounoussi's run that the forward turned in from close range after just two minutes. Defensively, he had to cope with Villarreal repeatedly attacking his flank, but he generally kept his position and cleared several dangerous balls into the area, contributing two tackles, one interception and three clearances. On the ball, he offered calm outlets, combining with midfield to relieve pressure rather than simply clearing long. His early quality in the final third and solid work at the back were key to Copenhagen surviving Villarreal's territorial dominance.