Marcos Senesi Injury: Fit but not ready for 90

Senesi (quadriceps) is an option for Sunday's FA Cup match against Manchester City but won't be available to start, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "Marcos definitely cannot play a 90-minute game now but he's going to be in the squad and he can help us."

Senesi is receiving a positive update as the club resumes play after the break, with the defender now an option to face City. He won't be available to start, but the manager still does expect him to help contribute. This ends an absence dating back to late November, where he previously held a starting spot before the injury, hoping to earn his place in the starting XI back.