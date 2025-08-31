Senesi played the perfect provider Saturday in his side's 1-0 win at Tottenham, threading a clever through-pass that set up Evanilson to put the ball in the net. He also won five of the six tackles he engaged in and executed four clearances (highest in the team). The Argentinian is the kernel of the Cherries defensive line, contributing to back-to-back clean sheets, but demonstrated that he can also directly make his mark on offensive plays. If Bournemouth keep up their defensive consistency and he continues to feed their attackers, he's shaping up as a smart, high-upside fantasy option heading into upcoming fixtures.