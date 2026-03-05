Marcos Senesi News: Busy defensive display in draw
Senesi had two tackles (two won), seven clearances and one interception in Tuesday's 0-0 draw versus Brentford.
Senesi was busy defensively as his side drew 0-0 to Brentford. He won both of his tackles, made seven clearances and one interception. He has won two tackles in the last two matches and has made at least three clearances in every Premier League game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcos Senesi See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 293 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 29: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures3 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 293 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 287 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 28: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcos Senesi See More