Marcos Senesi headshot

Marcos Senesi News: Busy defensive display in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Senesi had two tackles (two won), seven clearances and one interception in Tuesday's 0-0 draw versus Brentford.

Senesi was busy defensively as his side drew 0-0 to Brentford. He won both of his tackles, made seven clearances and one interception. He has won two tackles in the last two matches and has made at least three clearances in every Premier League game this season.

Marcos Senesi
AFC Bournemouth
