Marcos Senesi News: Rare assist

Senesi assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Leeds United.

Senesi created a single chance during Wednesday's clash and it ended up in the back of the net. Senesi isn't any sort of consistent offensive contributor, so him making the most of a single chance created is a nice boon. The defender isn't likely to become an offensive dynamo during the closing stages of the Premier League.