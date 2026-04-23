Marcos Senesi headshot

Marcos Senesi News: Rare assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Senesi assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Leeds United.

Senesi created a single chance during Wednesday's clash and it ended up in the back of the net. Senesi isn't any sort of consistent offensive contributor, so him making the most of a single chance created is a nice boon. The defender isn't likely to become an offensive dynamo during the closing stages of the Premier League.

Marcos Senesi
AFC Bournemouth
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