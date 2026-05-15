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Marcos Senesi News: Set to leave Bournemouth

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Senesi will depart Bournemouth when his contract expires this summer, bringing an end to a four-year stay on the south coast, the club announced.

Senesi joined from Feyenoord in 2022 and made 124 appearances for the Cherries, becoming a cornerstone of one of the most successful periods in the club's history. Senesi played a key role in Bournemouth's record-breaking 2024/25 campaign, which saw the club achieve their highest ever Premier League points tally of 56 and a ninth-place finish, while also contributing crucial goals in historic wins over Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Brighton. He has contributed to 10 clean sheets this season and leaves with the club's full gratitude, with Bournemouth set to celebrate his contribution at Vitality Stadium following the final home game of the season against Manchester City.

Marcos Senesi
AFC Bournemouth
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