Marcos Senesi News: Sidelined Wednesday due to rest

Senesi didn't play in Wednesday's EFL Cup matchup versus Charlton as he had his workload managed, with coach Roberto De Zerbi saying "Sandro was in a plan to work with Marco Senesi yesterday, very strong, to improve their physical condition.", according to the club's official website.

Senesi recorded 90 minutes in the initial match of the 2026/27 season but he was left out of the subsequent cup game, presumably to avoid any muscular overload. He's one of the squad's most reliable center-back options, though he's now facing increased competition for playing time with the return of the fit-again Micky van de Ven, so there's a real possibility of rotation in the short term.