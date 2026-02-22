Marcos Senesi News: Tallies five clearances in draw
Senesi had one shot (one on goal) and five clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus West Ham United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.
Senesi produced via accurate passes and defensive numbers, with his five clearances tying for the most in the game during a favorable matchup. The center-back recorded 90 minutes of play for the 12th time in a row in league activity. Over that span, he has registered more than three clearances in all but one game.
