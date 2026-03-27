Marcos Zambrano News: Loaned to New England
Zambrano has been loaned to the Revolution for the reminder of the 2026 MLS season, his parent club announced Friday.
Zambrano has yet to log an appearance for RSL since joining the team in 2025, and he'll look to see the field a bit more regularly with the Revs. It's unclear if he'll have a much bigger role, though, as New England also have decent depth in the attacking third.
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