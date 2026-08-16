Marcus Caldeira News: Timely assist in draw

Caldeira assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Real Salt Lake.

Caldeira's header off a clearance from goalkeeper Drake Callender was on point, allowing Joaquin Pereyra to make a run and get a touch past Rafael for Minnesota's goal. The forward might get more run off the bench against Atlanta United and it's a good matchup, as the team is last in the Eastern Conference with a minus-13 goal differential.