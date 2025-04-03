Marcus Coco Injury: Back available Friday

Coco (hamstring) has trained normally this week and is available for Friday's clash with Nice, coach Antoine Kombouare confirmed in the press conference.

Coco missed the last game against Le Havre on Sunday due to a hamstring injury but has fully recovered after training with the team throughout the week. He is now available for selection. Coco was a regular starter prior to the injury and could return to the starting XI as a wing-back against Nice on Friday.