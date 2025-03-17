Marcus Coco News: Busy defensively in win

Coco had one off-target shot, made two tackles, five clearances, three interceptions and two blocks and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Saturday's 1-0 win over Lille.

Coco had another routine game here, being shy on offense but dominant on defense, not letting opposing playmakers creating anything from his flank to help his team getting their first clean sheet since December. With 28 clearances over his last seven appearances, the full-back definitely took another step to lock up a starting spot for the final stretch of the season.