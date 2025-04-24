Marcus Coco News: Suspended three games

Coco will serve a three-matches ban due to the straight red card he received against Rennes, the league announced.

Coco was sent off against Rennes on Friday and will be suspended for the next three games against Toulouse, Angers and Auxerre. He will be back available for the last game of the season against Montpellier on May. 17. His absence will allow Kelvin Amian and Sorba Thomas to get larger roles in the starting XI.