Marcus Edwards Injury: Could be option Saturday

Edwards (back) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth, according to coach Scott Parker. "Marcus has been training this week, Zian has been training as well. Both of them we will see after tomorrow if they are fully up to speed to come back in."

Edwards trained this week and will be evaluated Friday to determine whether he will be fit for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth after missing the last two matches with a back injury. The forward had started six of his last seven appearances prior to the injury, so his potential return could be a boost for the side, with Hannibal potentially moving back into midfield if he is cleared to play.