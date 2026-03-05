Marcus Edwards headshot

Marcus Edwards Injury: Dealing with back spasm

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Edwards missed the last two games while dealing with a back spasm he suffered in training after taking a shot, according to coach Scott Parker, per Burnley Express. "We don't know, really. It's day-to-day. It's a back spasm. He took one shot in training last week at the end of the day and he's back spasmed up and he's uncomfortable at the moment, so we'll have to see."

Edwards is considered day-to-day after dealing with a back spasm for the past week, an issue that started after taking a shot during team training. The winger remains a doubt and will stay that way until he feels comfortable enough to return to the Clarets' matchday squad. Lesley Ugochukwu and Jacob Breen Larsen filled his role over the last two games and should continue seeing increased minutes until Edwards is ready to come back.

Marcus Edwards
Burnley
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Edwards
